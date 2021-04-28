 Back To Top
Natl. wrestling team's COVID-19 cases rise to 22: federation

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 11:55       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 11:55

This photo provided by the Korea Wrestling Federation shows the national wrestling team. (Korea Wrestling Federation)
The number of new coronavirus cases among athletes and the training staff of the South Korean national wrestling team rose to 22, the sport's governing body said Wednesday.

The national team traveled to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to participate in the 2021 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament from April 8-11 and the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships from April 12-18.

Twenty-four returned to Korea on April 19, and seven tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Korea Wrestling Federation (KWF). In addition, one athlete received a positive result on Sunday.

Of the other 25 members who traveled to Bulgaria from Kazakhstan for another upcoming tournament, 14 players and staff members, including the head coach, have also been confirmed infected.

The KWF said it has been continuously testing team members since the first reported case. The federation added it is also helping those who tested negative return home. (Yonhap)

