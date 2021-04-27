Athletes for Tokyo Olympics to be vaccinated starting this week

South Korean fencers train at the National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 14, 2021, 100 days before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. (Yonhap)





Athletes set to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, the national sporting committee said Tuesday.



Around 100 athletes and coaches will get Pfizer's vaccines as the first recipient group on Thursday, and around 500 others will be inoculated by May 4, according to the Korea Sport and Olympic Committee.



About 330 officials and training partners, who are also to take part in the summer games, will be vaccinated in May and June, and they will receive AstraZeneca's, according to the committee.



The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 23 and to continue through Aug. 8 after being postponed by one year due to the pandemic.



COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for athletes to compete in the upcoming games, but it is recommended if vaccines are available in their home countries. (Yonhap)



