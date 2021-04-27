Jaguar Land Rover’s Range Rover Evoke presents what ‘smart’ SUV looks like

Amid growing competition over “smart” technologies in the automotive industry, Jaguar Land Rover Korea has presented its latest Range Rover Evoke equipped with the newest features to meet the expectations of tech-savvy Korean customers.
The Korean unit of the British automaker rolled out the revamped model of the Range Rover Evoke, a compact sport utility vehicle, earlier this month.
The new Range Rover Evoke implements Pivi Pro, which is an award-winning infotainment system jointly developed with LG Electronics for global sales.
According to the automaker, the new infotainment system has been made to provide an intuitive user experience. It has been equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820Am mobile processor and the latest Blackberry QNX operating system that enables fast processing of multiple orders.
With a battery designed especially for Pivi Pro, the system can be used immediately after it is turned on, Jaguar Land Rover Korea added.
In addition, with its software-over-the-air technology, the SUV enables users to remotely update the car’s software, providing the driver with up-to-date navigation and apps, the company explained.
Jaguar Land Rover Korea also worked with SK Telecom, the country’s top mobile carrier and navigation system provider, to develop its own T map service, which has the most members here, the company said. It was the first foreign car brand to do so, it added.
The new Ranger Rover Evoke also boasts the latest driving assistant technologies.
All three trims of the Ranger Rover Evoke have been installed with a 3D surround camera as standard, to provide a wider view of the environment for drivers.
The compact SUV also boasts off-road capability, and it can wade through shallow rivers as deep as 55 centimeters, the automaker said.
When put into such water hazards, the car’s Pivi Pro automatically senses its surroundings to gather information such as water depth to inform the driver.
The vehicle comes in three trim options, and prices start from 67.7 million won ($60,800) for the lowest P250 S.
