 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

SC Bank Korea to run incubator program for women-led fintech startups

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 16:46       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 16:46
Choi Ki-hoon (left), head of the marketing and communications division at SC Bank Korea, and Baek Mi-soon, CEO of the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Space Sallim in Seoul, Monday. (SC Bank Korea)
Choi Ki-hoon (left), head of the marketing and communications division at SC Bank Korea, and Baek Mi-soon, CEO of the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at Space Sallim in Seoul, Monday. (SC Bank Korea)

Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Tuesday it signed an agreement with a city-funded women rights organization to nurture young talent and foster the development of the tech-driven financial services sector.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the bank and Seoul Foundation of Women and Family will jointly run an incubator program dubbed Women in FinTech Academy, which is to target young women who aspire to launch fintech startups.

The program is expected to increase women’s stake in the country’s fintech startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the bank said.

“We will continue to support young women to exhibit their entrepreneurial spirit and discover innovative ideas in order to become leaders in the digital finance and fintech sectors,” said Choi Ki-hoon, head of the marketing and communications division at SC Bank Korea.

In 2020, Standard Chartered Bank Korea launched the fostering program for six weeks with 30 teams that participated in mentorship sessions with fintech experts and executives at SC Ventures, the innovation and ventures unit of the global banking group. Following a demo day where the participants pitched their ideas to a panel of judges, the top-five performing teams received funding totaling 11 million won ($9,900) from Standard Chartered Bank Korea.

Recruitment for participants in this year’s event will begin on May 12 and further details will be announced later, according to the bank.

The Seoul Foundation of Women and Family, for its part, will provide the top three winners residency in the group’s co-working place called Space Sallim, in Dongjak-gu, Seoul.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114