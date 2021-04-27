[From the scene] No. 1 window AC-maker Paseco aims to defend market position

Paseco Ansan Factory in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



Ansan, GYEONGGI PROVINCE -- Summer is fast approaching, and a new item to cool the scorching heat is on the rise: a window air conditioner. Made in compact sizes to be installed on windows, the home appliance is gaining popularity for its convenience and space efficiency.



Inside the factory of the country’s No. 1 window AC maker Paseco on Monday, the hands of workers moved fast to assemble the company’s latest window air conditioner that was released just last week.



On the U-shaped conveyor belt at Paseco’s Ansan factory in Gyeonggi Province, Window Air Conditioner 3 was put together from the very beginning -- from implementing the compressor, which is called the heart of the machine, to its plastic covers with modern design.



The completed products also had to undergo many tests for noise, strong air conditioning and dehumidifying functions, before they were finally wrapped up in packages, ready for shipment.



Paseco, which was previously more well-known for its oil heaters, especially among campers, was the first company in Korea to develop and introduce a window air conditioner in 2019.



Paseco Chief Executive Officer Yoo Il-han speaks to reporters during a press conference at Paseco Ansan Factory in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



“We came up with the idea of the window AC under the notion that everyone should have the right to cool air in scorching summers. That was our motto,” Paseco Chief Executive Officer Yoo Il-han said in a press meeting on Monday.



While conventional ACs would need space not only for the appliance itself, but also extra space outside to install an outdoor condenser unit, window ACs come in a single unit and is suitable for those living in small spaces.



As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay at home, the market of window ACs has suddenly grabbed the attention of other home appliance makers.



On Monday, Samsung Electronics released its first window AC, Window Fit. Hanil Electric, a home appliance company, rolled out is window AC earlier in the year, and Winia Dimchae and Shinil Electronics, other midsize companies, are also set to release their window ACs next month.



In market size, industry officials expect it to expand to 300,000 unit sales this year, rising from last year’s 180,000 units.



As the company is seeing more rivals in the market, Paseco is determined to cement its position as the market leader.



For its third generation product, the company used LG’s dual inverter compressor, which helped reduce noise and energy efficiency greatly, Paseco said.



