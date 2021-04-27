Samsung SDI Q1 net skyrockets on strong EV battery sales

(Samsung SDI)

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Tuesday its first-quarter earnings jumped on a low base effect and solid demand for electric vehicle (EV) battery products.



Its net profit reached 150 billion won ($135 million) in the January-March period, up from 729 million won a year earlier, as it basked in a sharp rise in gains from equity ties with a display affiliate, Samsung SDI said in a regulatory filing.



Operating profit soared 146.7 percent on-year to 133.2 billion won, and sales increased 23.6 percent to 2.96 trillion won over the period, the highest performance for the first quarter, the company said.



Samsung SDI said batteries and energy storage systems (ESS) drove up the overall sales, while electronic materials posted weak performance.



In the second quarter, the company expected rising sales of EV batteries in the European market and robust demand for ESS in the US market, while projecting solid demand for materials for OLED screens and semiconductors. (Yonhap)