 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Naver aims to expand presence in local web browser market with Whale

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 14:14       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 14:14
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver Corp., South Korea's dominant internet portal and search engine, said Tuesday it aims to lead the local web browser market with its own product named Whale in three years.

Whale -- a Chromium-based web browser released in October 2017 -- is the fourth mostly used web browsing tool in terms of the market share. Google Inc.'s Chrome topped the list with more than a whopping 60 percent.

"Naver aims to top the local web browser market in three years," Kim Hyo, a Naver official, said during an online press conference, emphasizing that the market share of Whale jumped nearly 10 times in just two years.

To boost its market share, Naver has adopted various features, such as omnitasking -- a split-screen function that allows users to browse two websites in the same tab.

The company also introduced an updated version of Whale, enabling developers to create add-on content more easily.

Kim further said more users will enjoy Whale as they will be able to experience the same service both on computer and mobile platforms.

Naver also has joined hands with LG Electronics Inc. to develop a notebook dedicated to Naver's online education platform Whale Space. Tentatively named Whalebook, it will be a cloud-optimized laptop powered by Whale. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114