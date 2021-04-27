Samsung releases new enterprise SSD with upgraded performance

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's enterprise solid state drive that supports the industry's latest serial attached SCSI interface. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's leading memory chip producer, on Tuesday released a high performing enterprise solid state drive (SSD) that supports the latest serial attached SCSI (SAS) interface.



The PM1653 is the industry's first 24G SAS SSD made with sixth-generation V-NAND memory chips, according to Samsung, with its storage capacity ranging from 800 gigabytes to 30.72 terabytes for enterprise server systems.



SAS is a high-speed data transfer interface used for servers or storage devices for large computers. The latest 24G SAS, or the SAS-4 standard, can support twice the speed of the previous 12G SAS-3 generation.



"The PM1653 has been optimized for high-performance enterprise servers, offering the industry's highest random read speed of up to 800K IOPS," the company said. "Its sequential read speed can reach 4,300MB/s, which is the maximum available speed for the 24G SAS interface and twice the speed of the previous-generation PM1643a drive."



The product also leverages a dual-port system, which gives more stability during operations. If one port experiences a failure, data can be transferred and accessed through the other port.



Samsung said it has joined hands with US chip designer and host bus adapter (HBA) provider Broadcom Inc. so that its clients can upgrade their storage system to the SAS-4 standard.



The tech giant said it has begun sampling the PM1653 with select customers and plans to mass produce the product in the second half of this year.



According to market researcher TrendForce, the global server shipment for the second quarter of the year is expected to increase by 20 percent from the previous quarter and remain unaffected by the chip shortage. (Yonhap)