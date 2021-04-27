 Back To Top
National

Seoul mayor says he will continue restructuring of Gwanghwamun Square

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2021 - 11:27       Updated : Apr 27, 2021 - 11:27
In this file photo, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during a press briefing at City Hall last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Tuesday he will continue the restructuring of Gwanghwamun Square despite opposition from some civic groups.

Oh said at a press briefing that the remodeling project, which began in November before he took office, is already 34 percent complete and has incurred a cost of 25 billion won ($22.5 million).

"I will not do a U-turn and will continue the construction," he announced at City Hall, saying a revision or scrapping of the plan could cause further inconvenience to the public.

Gwanghwamun Square was built in 2009 during Oh's previous term as mayor of Seoul. Under his successor, Park Won-soon, the metropolitan government began a project to expand the roads on the east side of the square and turn the roads on the west into a park.

Oh's return to office following his election win on April 7 sparked speculation he would reverse the construction and restore the plaza to its original form. (Yonhap)
