S. Korea develops new radar technology capable of detecting stealth fighters

(Agency for Defense Development)

A state-run defense development agency said Tuesday it has completed the development of a new high power and high sensitivity radar technology capable of detecting stealth fighter jets.



The new technology will be used for wide area surveillance to monitor military aircraft operated by neighboring countries near the Korean Peninsula, according to the Agency for Defense Development.



"Securing a homegrown radar technology to detect warplanes with a low radar cross section was essential as they can penetrate deep into enemies' territories without being exposed to air defense networks," the agency said in a release.



As the latest development, which begin in 2016, was conducted with South Korea's own technologies, the country will have a better chance to upgrade the tech and expand its research to other next-generation radar systems, it said. (Yonhap)