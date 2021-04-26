[Graphic News] Number of S. Korean stay-at-home fathers hits record high









The number of South Korean stay-at-home fathers reached an all-time high in March as fewer women took charge of bringing up kids, government data showed.



A total of 13,000 South Korean men outside the labor force were in charge of child care last month, up 6,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korean Statistical Information Service.



It was the largest number since data tracking began in 1999.



Those in their 30s and 40s accounted for 74.5 percent of stay-at-home dads. Men aged 60 and older took up nearly 18 percent. (Yonhap)











