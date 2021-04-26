[Advertorial] Mercedes-Benz Korea stands as major donator among imported car brands

Mercedes-Benz Korea is steadily growing its social outreach programs to support local communities here, cementing its position as a corporate social responsibility leader among imported car brands.In the past six years following the launch of the programs in 2014, the Korean unit of the German automaker has donated a total of 30.1 billion won ($27 million), it said. That is among the top donations made by an imported car brand here, the company added.In 2020, Mercedes-Benz Korea donated about 6.7 billion won, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Compared to 2014, the figure marked a whopping 240 percent growth.The 11 percent year-on-year increase last year followed a 32 percent hike in 2019.Under the slogan “Mercedes-Benz Promise,” the automaker established its corporate social responsibility committee in 2014 to support the less privileged and fulfill its responsibility as a corporate member of the society, the company said.As a global automotive brand, the company said it seeks to connect with Korean society. And for that mission, not just Mercedes-Benz Korea but all three affiliates of Daimler Group and the 11 official dealer firms here have joined forces, the firm said.The outreach activities encompass donations of funds and cars as well as scholarships for young athletes.Last year saw the additions of a new target group --- those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with medical aid in items provided.The company collected 1.8 billion won from saving a certain amount from each car sold in the months between March and May. The fund was used to provide aid kits, including food items, for medical staff, children and students, as well as 50 walk-thru virus testing booths, the company said.Last year, the automaker also held two noncontact marathon events, dubbed “Give ‘N Race Virtual Run.” Since kicking off in 2017, the event has had a cumulative 60,000 participants with a donation fund of 3.1 billion won.Recently, the company’s CSR committee also donated eight units of the C-Class, its luxury sedan, to eight social welfare organizations to support transportation. As of this year, the company has delivered 32 Mercedes-Benz cars to 32 such institutes.