Military reports 5 more coronavirus cases

Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) checks box lunches for service members in quarantine at a naval base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, in this photo provided by his office. (Ministry of National Defense)

Four airmen and a military civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.



An Air Force officer in the southern city of Sacheon was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a series of infections were reported at the base, according to the ministry.



Virus tests are under way for some 1,600 members at the unit, of which nine have tested positive so far. Another 1,089 have tested negative.



Two airmen based in the eastern city of Wonju have also tested positive after virus cases were reported at their unit.



An airmen based in the central city of Chungju was found to be infected while away from his base on vacation, and a civilian official working for the military was confirmed to have contracted the virus after coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier, the ministry said.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 768.



Amid a series of infections in barracks, the military extended until Sunday the current antivirus rules that ban service members from having gatherings and recommend cancellations or postponements of nonessential events and business trips.



South Korea reported 500 more coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 119,387. (Yonhap)