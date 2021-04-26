N. Korea tightens antivirus efforts amid increasing activities in spring season

An official disinfects a bus amid the coronavirus pandemic. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea is stepping up efforts to stay alert against the protracted coronavirus pandemic amid increasing economic activities in the spring season, according to state media Monday.



The state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station (KCBS) urged people not to let their guard down especially in educational institutions, construction sites and agricultural fields during the spring season amid reports of new variants around the world.



"We are putting foremost priority in tightening antivirus efforts to proactively spot any flaws that could come up on the socioeconomic front and to immediately report even the slightest problem as our struggle to achieve the five-year economic plan is in full swing," KCBS said.



The North appears to be strengthening efforts after it marked the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung earlier this month with performances and other celebratory events.



North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.



Last week, state media reported that the North is stepping up measures to ward off the coronavirus in its northeastern border city of Hoeryong in North Hamgyong Province amid speculation the move could be a precursor to easing border restrictions. (Yonhap)