Posco Q1 net income up 162% to W1.13tr

Posco International’s grain export terminal in Ukraine (Posco International)

Posco on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 1.13 trillion won ($1 billion), up 162 percent from a year earlier.



Operating profit for the January-March period was 1.55 trillion won, up 120.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 10.5 percent to 16.06 trillion won.



The operating profit was 11.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.