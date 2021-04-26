'Minari’ awaits big Oscar wins

Youn Yuh-Jung, nominated for an Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Minari" arrives at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AFP)



The film “Minari” is awaiting its big night at the Oscars.



Directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung, the film has been nominated for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress and best score at the 93rd Academy Awards.



It has garnered the second most nominations following “Mank,” directed by David Fincher, which has been shortlisted in 10 categories, including best picture.



Actor Han Ye-ri plays Monica in film 'Minari' (A24)

Screenshot from film 'Minari' (A24)





Actor Youn Yuh-jung has been nominated for the best supporting actress award for her role as Korean grandmother Soon-ja in the film. She is at the awards ceremony taking place in Los Angeles along with actor Han Ye-ri, who plays Monica, director Chung, actor Steven Yeun, who plays Jacob in the film, and producer Christina Oh.



Steven Yeun, nominated for an Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in "Minari" and his wife Joana Pak, arrive at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AFP-Yonhap)