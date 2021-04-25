[Graphic News] Chicken franchise sales soar in 2020 amid pandemic









Sales at South Korea’s major fried chicken franchises jumped in 2020 as people relied on food delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak, industry data showed.



Kyochon, the biggest franchise, saw its top line surge 17.8 percent on-year to 447.6 billion won ($398 million) last year, and sales of No. 2 BHC shot up 25.7 percent to 400.4 billion won.



It marks the first time that local chicken franchise sales have exceeded the 400 billion won mark.



No. 3 player BBQ sales soared 32.1 percent on-year to 325.6 billion won, with its operating income skyrocketing 119.3 percent to 55 billion won. (Yonhap)











