[News Focus] Population per household headed for under-2.0

A civil servant from Changwon City Hall in South Gyeongsang Province offers information on tailor-made leisure activities to a group of citizens, residing alone, through an online meeting in September 2020. (Changwon City)

SEJONG -- South Korea is heading toward a society in which the average household size is less than two, amid continuously falling marriage rates and an all-time low fertility rates.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the average population per household reached a record low of 2.23 -- 51.705 million people to 23.157 million households -- last month.



This is fewer by 0.06 people than 2.29, posted a year earlier in March 2020. The pace toward smaller families across the nation has become faster recently, given that the figure was 2.45 in March 2016 and 2.54 in March 2011.



Under the assumption that the shrinking speed would be the same at minus 0.06 per annum in the coming years, the number of people per household is set to fall below 2 within four years (1.99 in March 2025).



Ministry data indicates that this will happen sooner in Seoul and some provinces, which have relatively high proportions of single-person or two-member households.



Seoul’s population per household was 2.18 as of last month. This suggests that the figure is forecast to fall below 2 in only three years if the nationwide rate of decrease -- 0.06 people per year -- is applied. A decade earlier in March 2011, the capital’s figure reached 2.44.



