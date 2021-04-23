[Today’s K-pop] BTS joins hands with Louis Vuitton

(Louis Vuitton)



BTS members have become the faces of Louis Vuitton, both label Bit Hit Music and the French fashion house announced on Friday.



The septet will serve as House Ambassadors for the French label.



“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture,” said men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh.



“I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on,” he added.



The director and the group already went over creative visions and ideas for the brand, and the artists will collaborate on a string of special projects as well as don LV outfits in future appearances and performances.



The band wore custom Louis Vuitton suits at last month’s Grammy Awards and outfits they wore to watch the digital runway show of Vuitton’s menswear collection in January sold out.



Blackpink’s Jennie did not violate COVID-19 guidelines: official





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Jennie of Blackpink stirred up controversy when she visited an arboretum with as a group earlier this month and on Friday, the officials said that she did not violate the guidelines for COVID-19.



Some pointed out that the idol and some of the fellow visitors were not wearing masks in some pictures from the visit to the place in Gyeonggi Province and might have breached the rule against private gatherings of five or more, inferring from a photo of seven ice creams.



The botanical garden said that she came for official purposes and her label YG Entertainment explained that she went there to shoot video contents.



Officials from the city of Paju confirmed on Friday that it therefore was not a private gathering. According to the phase two social distancing regulations, broadcasting activities are categorized as working and are exceptions from the band on assembly.



Mamamoo’s Wheein gifts English version of new song





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Wheein of Mamamoo released an English version of “Water Color” on Friday.



The songstress originally planned to present the English version of the title track from her solo debut album “Redd” in physical album first but the song was dropped through a series of music platforms around the world on Friday.



This is the first English song by the musician and a gift to her global fans who put “Water Color” at the top of iTunes song chart in 12 regions.

“Redd” came out on April 13 and sold close to 50,000 units in the first week of sales. This makes her one of the top 10 best-selling female soloist in K-pop scene along with Blackpink’s Rose, IU, Taeyeon and Red Velvet’s Wendy as well as her bandmates Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. All four members of her band are included in the list, making it the most successful as both group and solo.



Baekhyun unveils remix version of recent hit





(Credit: SM Entertainment)