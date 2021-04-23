 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Police search public housing developer in bribery investigation

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 23, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : Apr 23, 2021 - 11:37
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows the headquarters of Seoul Housing and Communities Corp. in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows the headquarters of Seoul Housing and Communities Corp. in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Police searched offices of a public housing corporation in Seoul on Friday as part of an investigation into bribery allegations involving its employees.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said investigators searched the headquarters and two branch offices of Seoul Housing and Communities Corp. (SH) affiliated with the city government.

Three employees of the company are being probed over suspicions they took bribes from real estate agents operating in an SH-led housing development area.

The suspects are alleged to have provided information related to the project and received money and entertainment in return.

"We will analyze the items seized from the locations and question those involved in the case. The target of the investigation could be expanded down the road," a police officer said.

Police got the information while they were looking into whether SH employees were involved in a snowballing land speculation scandal.

Hundreds of people, including public servants and employees of the state housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), have been probed over the alleged illicit real estate speculation since March. (Yonhap)

