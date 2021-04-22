[Today’s K-pop] BTS' V unveils part of self-written song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS gave a taste of a song he wrote online at 4 a.m. Wednesday.



He uploaded part of the yet-to-be-titled song -- one minute and 48 seconds to be exact -- with one word: “sleep,” on the band’s Twitter.



The artist almost whispers how one finally lumbers into sleep looking at the clouds through the window, to the soft tunes of piano and string. The rustling sounds of a blanket is a final touch to the song that some might call a lullaby.



“The song’s teaser features a serene melody with lyrics about the tranquility of sleep and dreams,” said NME and he “showed off a more intimate side of personality,” said Billboard.



Fans are speculating that it would be part of his upcoming mixtape, a first individual one for V.



TXT to return in May: report





(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together is in the last stage of preparing for new album that will come out at the end of May, according to media reports on Thursday.



It has been seven months since the boy band put out its third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour” and for the new album, label Big Hit Music put together a team of big-name producers from around the world.



The quintet debuted in 2019 with EP “The Dream Chapter: Star” that entered Billboard 200. Its third EP ranked No. 25, the highest for the band, and first Japanese LP “Still Dreaming” also entered the chart, cementing its status as the frontrunner among next generation idol bands.



The band appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month and performed “We Lost The Summer.” The bandmates are also hosting a radio program every Sunday.



Former BTOB member Ilhun admits smoking marijuana





(Credit: Jung`s Instagram)



Jung Ilhun, formerly of BTOB, admitted to habitually smoking marijuana and apologized at the court on Thursday.



In the first hearing of his trial held in Seoul, he said that he is “sincerely repenting and sorry.” He has been charged for purchasing 820 grams of marijuana for about 130 million won (US$116,435) on a total of 161 occasions with six acquaintances, from July 2016 to January 2019.



“The accused admits to all charges and is repenting,” said his lawyer. All other defendants that were indicted with him admitted committing the crime.



Jung debuted as a member of BTOB in 2012 and quit in December last year after it became known that his narcotics case was sent to the prosecutor’s office in July 2020. He has been working as a social worker as an alternative to his military duty since May last year while the police investigation was ongoing.



GOT7's Jackson to release Korean album





(Credit: Harper’s Bazaar Korea)