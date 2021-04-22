 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Dunamu’s Q1 profit likely to exceed market expectations on surging coin trades

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 22, 2021 - 16:23       Updated : Apr 22, 2021 - 16:49
Upbit (Yonhap)
Upbit (Yonhap)
Dunamu, the operator of Korea’s largest crypto exchange, has been enjoying its profit surging with transactions exceeding that of global competitor Coinbase, market data showed Thursday.

For the first quarter of this year, Dunamu, which operates Upbit, Korea’s largest digital coin exchange by transaction volume, is expected to see revenue of 590 billion won ($528 million) with extreme profit rates. The company’s estimated operating profit is 544 billion won and net profit at 472 billion won.

The first-quarter figures went far beyond the market expectation of 460 billion won in revenue and 418 billion won in operating profit. The higher-than-anticipated financial results came as many young investors flocked to the emerging digital asset transactions on the hills of fear of missing.

Upbit witnessed a record 307 billion won in sales in March alone. The upward movement continued in April when the daily transactions climbed to a daily average of 19 trillion won, exceeding that of US exchange Coinbase’s 2.9 trillion won for 11 days earlier in April. Coinbase provided estimated first-quarter financials with a revenue of $1.8 billion and net income between $730 million and $800 million.

The US crypto exchange made a debut on the Nasdaq market on April 15 in a hallmark event that could accelerate the legalization of digital asset exchanges and fetched $85 billion market valuation upon the IPO.

With soaring transactions and profitability, Dunamu is reportedly seeking a New York Stock Exchange listing in 2023, industry sources said.

Dunamu‘s stellar performance comes in line with a dramatic surge in global transactions of virtual coins that grew sixfold in the past six months,

The total trading volume by global crypto exchanges around the world reached $2.99 trillion in March, growing six times from the $500 billion levels recorded in October, according to CryptoCompare, a digital asset data provider. 

By Park Ga-young (gypark@hearldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114