[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

InterContinental launches Children’s Day promotion



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong announced its collaboration with global content company Smartstudy and Pinkfong Baby Shark. The “Kids For-Rest Package” will launch in May ahead of the Children‘s Day holiday. The package offers exclusive concept rooms decorated with Pinkfong characters such as Baby Shark from the world’s most-viewed YouTube video, limited editions of the “Pinkfong Baby Shark Kids Forest Kit” specially designed by the hotel, various hotel amenities decorated with the characters and complimentary breakfast.



The package will be available from May 1 starting at 200,000 won.



For more information, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.







Courtyard celebrates babies’ first birthdays



Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square offers the “Self Dol Snap” package for parents to celebrate their child’s first birthday.



A photo studio with a birthday table and props is prepared for parents to freely take photos for up to two hours.



The package also comes with a one-night stay and breakfast for two. It is offered until the end of September for a price of 490,000 won on weekdays and 590,000 won on weekends, with 20 reservations available per month.



For more information and reservations, call Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square at (02) 2638-3149.







Josun Palace begins pre-booking of its opening package



Josun Hotels & Resorts will open its premium luxury hotel brand, Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam on May 25.



In celebration of Josun Palace’s grand opening, special opening package “Royal Invitation to Josun Palace” is being offered.



The package offers a one-night stay between May 25 and Aug. 31 at a starting price of 352,000 won and comes with Byredo Le Chemain’s trial bath kit. Guests with kids will also receive a Mustela bath amenity kit.



The package can be purchased through the hotel’s website at www.josunpalace.com.



For reservation inquiries, call Josun Palace at (02) 727-7400.







Gallery 7 at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Taste of Spring’



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents “Taste of Spring,” a seasonal promotion offering private dining experiences in the elegant event spaces of Gallery 7, through the end of May. Located on the seventh floor of the hotel, Gallery 7 is home to a portfolio of small and medium-scale meeting spaces with interior designs evoking an art gallery. The venues offer customization for events, while a business dining menu presents breakfast, lunch and dinner options that change each month to embrace new seasonal ingredients. Breakfast is priced from 75,000 won, and lunch and dinner from 110,000 won each.



For more inquiries and reservations call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000







Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents Private BBQ Dinner promotion



Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul’s Moon Bar on the top floor offers its Private BBQ Dinner promotion, where guests can enjoy grilled cuisine at the outdoor terrace with a view of Namsan.



For the promotion, a barbecue platter consisting of beef, lamb ribs, chicken, shrimp and more is given for the guests to cook, alongside salad and eight servings of Guinness.



The promotion is offered until the end of October for 440,000 won for four people and needs to be reserved at least three days in advance.



For more information, call Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul at (02) 2250-8000.