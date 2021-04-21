[Today’s K-pop] Super Junior’s Yesung to return as solo in May





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Yesung of Super Junior will come out with fourth EP as a solo in May, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



Three images of the veteran idol hailing the new album, titled “Phantom Pain,” were uploaded on the band’s SNS channel, showing him sitting on a sofa. The EP will roll out on May 3 but the music video of the same-titled track will be unveiled on Friday.



The main vocal of Super Junior put out his first solo EP “Here I Am” in April 2016 and it has been almost two years since his previous EP “Pink Magic.”

In the meantime, Donghae and Eunhyuk will host the first episode of their live show on Naver’s mobile live platform on Friday. The duo has been working as a subunit “D&E” since 2011 and is preparing for a studio album.



Oh My Girl celebrates 6th anniversary





(Credit: WM Entertainment)

The bandmates of Oh My Girl will meet fans online to mark the sixth anniversary of debut on Wednesday.



They will livestream a fan meet event via Naver’s V Live to celebrate the day together with fans, said agency WM Entertainment, adding that they will also present a special performance.



The septet debuted with EP “Oh My Girl” in 2015 and earned platinum certificates last year with “Nonstop” and “Dolphin,” both of which amassed more than 100 million streams. The two hits won it total of eight awards from television music shows as well.



The girl group will come out with eighth EP “Dear OHMYGIRL” on May 10. On Monday it shared a teaser snippet announcing the title of the lead track -- “Dun Dun Dance” -- along with a cute brown bear character standing on what looks like Earth with an alien peeking from behind.



Mamamoo’s Hwasa a “trailblazer”: Forbes





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Hwasa of Mamamoo was named as one of the 30 most influential people aged under 30 in Asia by Forbes.



She was included in the magazine’s annual “30 Under 30” list -- along with the likes of New Zealand’s singer-songwriter Stella Bennett, Chinese plant-based foods company founder Chichi Hong, and The Afghan Girls Robotic Team that developed a low-cost ventilator for COVID-19 patients -- as “trailblazers” that are “unparalleled examples of determination, hard work and innovation.” Singers/actresses IU and Suzy as well as actor Nam Joohyuk were selected as well.



The group’s nomination for Artist of the Year at 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards was mentioned but the songstress was also recognized for her solo effort: garnering over 80 million views on YouTube with debut single “Twit” in 2019; and landing at No. 7 on Billboard World Albums chart and topping the iTunes albums chart in the US with last year’s first solo EP “Maria,” a first for a female K-pop artist.



BTS may serve military simultaneously: analyst





(Credit: Big Hit Music)