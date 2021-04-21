17 Korean startup founders named Forbes' young innovators

A capture image of Forbes 30 Under 30 directory shows several Korean entreprenuers listed this year. (Screenshot of Forbes website)
Founders and leaders of 17 rising startups in South Korea were picked as young innovator by the Forbes in a survey that listed 300 successful entrepreneurs under age 30, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said Wednesday.
The list of startups includes SelectStar, Codeit, Carpenstreet, Sleek, TableManager, Devotionfoods, Happy Moonday, Glorang, The Carbon Studio, ReDwit, Classum, Juni Essentials, Neubility and Sentbe. SelectStar, which provide AI-backed data collection and annotation service, was featured honorees in the enterprise technology sector.
“Earlier this year at Consumer Electronics Show, many Korean startups received CES Innovation Awards. The Forbes list also proves that the performance of Korean startups is being acknowledged abroad,“ said Startups Minister Kwon Chil-seung.
“We will do our best to help young people start their own businesses and expand into the global market,” Kwon added.
The US magazine said it chose a total of 300 leaders in 10 sectors, selected from over 2,500 nominations from 22 Asian countries.
By Park Ga-young
