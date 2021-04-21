 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor, BTS collaborate for Earth Day campaign

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 10:01

K-pop boy band BTS poses for a photo with Hyundai Motor Co.'s fuel cell electric vehicle NEXO in this photo provided by the Korean automaker on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
K-pop boy band BTS poses for a photo with Hyundai Motor Co.'s fuel cell electric vehicle NEXO in this photo provided by the Korean automaker on Wednesday. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has collaborated with K-pop icon BTS to suggest people take eco-friendly actions in their daily lives to protect the environment in a campaign film celebrating Earth Day.

In the one-minute YouTube video themed "For Tomorrow We Won't Wait," BTS raises awareness on the importance of sustainable practices and promotes hydrogen as a source of clean energy.

It was Hyundai Motor's second Earth Day video starring BTS, following the April 2020 video that generated over 100 million views on YouTube.

The video shows BTS members taking part in simple eco-friendly activities, such as using tumblers, wearing clothes made of recycled materials, turning off lights and picking waste in the ocean, to encourage others to do the same in their daily routines.

It also features Hyundai's fuel cell electric vehicle NEXO, a zero-emission hydrogen vehicle that only emits water vapor and purifies air. (Yonhap)

