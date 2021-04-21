 Back To Top
National

Govt. to meet residents near USFK live-firing range

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 09:57       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 09:57

Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
Defense ministry officials were to hold a meeting with residents near a US Forces Korea (USFK) firing range in the northern city of Pocheon on Wednesday as part of efforts to address safety and other complaints over firing drills, the ministry said.

Residents near the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, have long complained about noise, unexploded ordnances and other damage incurred by the drills.

During the meeting, some 40 government officials, including Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min, were to discuss with residents compensation measures, such as ongoing projects to extend a subway line for the residents and to build a welfare center in the city.

It will be the fifth regular meeting to resolve the issue since the first session was held in June 2018.

Located near the inter-Korean border, the complex, also known as the Yeongpyeong range, is one of the few live-fire training facilities for the US military in South Korea.

"The defense ministry will put forth efforts to push for resident support programs in consultations with the USFK and other related government agencies based on the residents' opinions suggested at the meeting," it said in a release. (Yonhap)

