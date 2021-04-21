Acting PM urges public to trust govt. virus response amid vaccine procurement woes

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki presides over a daily interagency meeting on South Korea's COVID-19 response at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday asked the public to have faith in the government's overall COVID-19 response amid a steadfast growth of new virus patients and concerns over South Korea's vaccine procurement capacity.



"We ask that each individual remain alert and attentive in the current situation but also have faith in our test and medical capabilities, and trust our vaccine administration plan," Hong said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response.



Hong's comments came as the government is currently in the hot seat for what critics said was a slow rollout of the national vaccination campaign and delayed vaccine procurements due to the intensifying global competition to secure vaccines.



On Thursday, the number of new daily patients in the country reached 731, further elevating concerns of a new virus wave. The average daily number of cases stayed above 600 in the past week.



Hong explained that the overall virus response situation in terms of resources, such as the number of intensive-care sickbeds, was comparatively better compared with that of late December, and that the number of daily deaths from the virus remained in the single digits thanks to the use of homegrown COVID-19 treatment products.



The government will also commit to its plan of completing vaccinations of 3 million people by the end of the month and 1.2 million by the first half of the year, Hong added.



To this end, authorities will increase the number of vaccination centers throughout the nation from 175 to 204 by Thursday and up to 264 by the end of the month, he said.



Kim Boo-kyum, the new prime minister nominee, meanwhile, said he will announce the government's position regarding the current state of vaccine procurement operations during his parliamentary confirmation hearing after accurately examining the situation.



"I am speaking with related agencies on the past efforts (regarding the government's vaccine program) and the current situation," Kim told reporters as he arrived at his temporary office in central Seoul.



The former four-term lawmaker and interior minister was nominated Friday by President Moon Jae-in as South Korea's new prime minister to replace Chung Sye-kyun in a Cabinet reshuffle. (Yonhap)