Moon meets new Seoul and Busan mayors at Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in had a luncheon meeting with the new mayors of Seoul and Busan on Wednesday, as he is stepping up efforts for policy cooperation with the opposition in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party's shocking by-election rout.



Greeting Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside Cheong Wa Dae, the president congratulated them on their inaugurations. Both Oh and Park belong to the conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP).



It is quite unusual for Moon to have a separate meeting with PPP members on the presidential compound.



"You were inaugurated as soon as being elected. So was I," Moon said. Moon was elected on May 9, 2017, in a snap presidential election and took office the following day.



The session was designed to discuss such problems as the COVID-19 pandemic and home price hikes, Cheong Wa Dae said earlier.



Moon invited the mayors to the session, and they accepted the offer without hesitation, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.



Among the agenda items were pending affairs of the Seoul and Busan city governments and views on state affairs, including efforts to contain the coronavirus, improve the people's livelihoods and stabilize the housing market, she said.



The meeting was arranged now that it is very important to pool the wisdom with the mayors of the capital and South Korea's second-largest city, Park added.



It marked the start of Moon's full-fledged campaign to reach out to the opposition bloc, critical of his leadership in the home stretch, since the Democratic Party (DP) party was overwhelmingly defeated in the April 7 by-elections.



Last week, Moon carried out a Cabinet reshuffle to replace the prime minister, five ministers and some key Cheong Wa Dae aides. A former DP lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee was appointed as senior secretary for political affairs.



Moon also urged Cheong Wa Dae to strengthen "communication and cooperation" with opposition parties and called for the establishment of a "special" system for cooperation with the local governments that have new mayors.



Meanwhile, the president had an unannounced dinner meeting Tuesday with the DP's candidates in the latest mayoral by-elections, Park Young-sun and Kim Young-choon, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity. (Yonhap)