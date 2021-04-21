 Back To Top
National

Parliamentary leaders of S. Korea, Europe discuss cooperation in vaccine rollout

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 09:14
National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug speaks with David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, during a video conference from the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's parliamentary leader on Tuesday asked his European counterpart to work together for stable supply of coronavirus vaccines as they vowed to bolster ties between the two sides.

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug spoke with David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, via a video conference and asked for Europe's cooperation in the vaccine rollout.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is something that cannot be solved without cooperation and solidarity," Park said. "We want vaccines produced in Europe to arrive in South Korea in time."

Sassoli said that the vaccine supply chain is facing various problems at this point, but promised that he will prioritize the vaccine issue.

The two leaders also exchanged their views on Japan's plan to release radioactive water into the sea with Park stressing that Japan needs to discuss the controversial plan with its neighboring countries.

Regarding North Korea issues, Park expressed his gratitude for Europe's efforts on the Korean Peninsula peace process.

"The European Union is our important partner for the Korean Peninsula peace process," he said. "We expect Europe to play a constructive role."

Sassoli answered that Europe will continue to support the peace of the Korean Peninsula. He also congratulated the country for completing the ratification process for key International Labor Organization conventions. (Yonhap)
