Business

[Graphic News] Mobile game transactions hit record W1.66tr in Q1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Apr 21, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Apr 21, 2021 - 10:01




Transactions on mobile games in South Korea reached a record high in the first quarter of this year, data showed, amid the pandemic-driven online gaming trend.

Mobile game transactions stood at 1.66 trillion won ($1.48 billion) in the January-March period this year, compared with 1.48 trillion won the previous year, according to local mobile app tracker IGAWorks, which reviewed data from 40 million mobile devices running on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

IGAWorks said the endless running game Cookie Run: Kingdom was the most popular game in March with 3.06 million monthly active users, followed by battle royale game Brawl Stars with 2.03 million and racing game KartRider Rush+ with 1.98 million. (Yonhap)





