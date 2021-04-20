[Today’s K-pop] 2PM poised for summer return

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



2PM is gearing up to come out with new album in summer, according to media reports on Tuesday.



The band is preparing for a new album although specific dates are yet to be set, confirmed label JYP Entertainment following the reports.



The bandmates are writing songs on their own while choosing some from songwriters that spans across genres. The six-piece act’s last album together was its sixth studio album “Gentlemen’s Game” that was released in September 2016.



“It is still undecided if we could come back this year but we’re planning for it,” said Ok Taecyeon in an interview with a magazine last month. The members are seriously discussing what they can show their fans after a long period of inactivity as a group, said the leader of the band.



All the members, except for Thai-born Nichkhun, completed their military service as of March when Junho was discharged. Ok has been playing a villain in TV drama “Vincenzo.” Junho will play King Jeongjo in a historical drama that starts airing in fall while Nichkhun starts shooting a movie soon.



B1A4 to mark 10th anniversary with single





(Credit: WM Entertainment)

B1A4 is putting out a single to celebrate the tenth anniversary of debut, said agency WM Entertainment on Tuesday.



With a poster image that shows the three bandmates lying on a green field, it announced that the band will unveil a single named “10 Times,” dedicated to its fans, on April 23. It will also hold an online fan meet via Naver’s V Live after the release of the single.



The band debuted in 2011 with EP “Let’s Fly” as a quintet but Jinyoung and Baro left in 2018 when the contract with the firm expired. Jinyoung turned to acting, set to star in an upcoming KBS drama while Baro will start shooting a horror movie soon. The trio put out fourth studio album “Origine,” all tracks written by the members, that came out in October 2020.



Shinee wraps up promoting 7th LP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Key of Shinee thanked fans for supporting them through the promotional activities for the band’s seventh studio album on Tuesday.



“This wraps up the seventh chapter of Shinee,” he wrote on his Instagram account with pictures of the bandmates. Every single album is memorable but this album in particular will leave a long impression on him, said the veteran idol.



“Really appreciate so many of you showing your love. Will try and think more how we can repay for all the support. Fervently wish that we can perform in front of you soon and stay health until we meet again, everyone!” he added.



The quartet released its seventh LP “Don’t Call Me” in February and the repack of it named “Atlantis” in April. The LP topped iTunes chart in 45 regions and the repackage 26 regions.



Taemin, the youngest and the only member who did not complete his military service yet, will start serving next month.



McDonald’s to launch BTS meal





(Credit: McDonald’s)