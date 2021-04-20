[Herald Interview] When your whole family gets COVID-19

This screenshot shows the room inside the Ansan treatment center where the family stayed. (courtesy of the family)





A family of four in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, all came down with COVID-19 in late February, two of them with a foreign “variant of concern” that was still scarce in South Korea at the time. They were “presumptively the first community spread of the variant of COVID-19” in the country, and the “first untraceable variant cases.”



The mother in her late 40s was the first in the family to test positive for the disease on Feb. 22, on the final day of her home quarantine after a three-day visit to her parents in the US. The next day her husband and two young children were tested. They all came back positive.



“I never suspected coronavirus. I thought it was just jet lag or a stomach virus or something. I didn’t have fever or any respiratory symptoms,” she said in a phone interview with The Korea Herald on Friday. She said the positive test result took her by surprise.



She was negative in a series of four tests she was given before and after her US trip, all of them the highly accurate PCR tests except for one rapid kit. But that was one she took right before departing Incheon Airport.



She admitted that, in retrospect, she had not been able to “completely physically separate” herself from her children all throughout her post-travel quarantine, despite her efforts to stay more or less confined to one room. The quarantine hotel is only for short-term travelers who do not have a residence here.



“I flew back in time for my son’s birthday. I went to get tested the day after my arrival and that one was negative,” she said. She felt safe because she wore face masks, avoided crowds and followed other precautions whenever she could.



First responders came to pick them up in a contagion-proof ambulance. The family members were to be accommodated at different facilities due to bed availability issues. The mother would be housed together with her 9-year-old daughter at a treatment center in Ansan, while the father and 14-year-old son would be at another one in Paju, both in Gyeonggi Province.



But soon, her husband, who is in his early 50s, had to be relocated again when his chest scans showed pneumonia. The centers, which are nonhospital facilities, cater only to patients with mild cases.



“My husband was the sickest. So they put him in the hospital, and my son had to stay by himself for over 10 days,” she said. She said it was strange as he did not appear to be so sick, and all of the family had been classified as having mild cases initially. Thankfully, she and the kids were fine -- almost symptomless.







Mealboxes the family were provided during their stay at the treatment center. (courtesy of the family)