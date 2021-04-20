 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Crypto volatility surges on tightening measures, negative news

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 20, 2021 - 17:32       Updated : Apr 20, 2021 - 17:32
A man passes by digital boards displaying the prices of digital currencies at Bithumb, a Korean crypto exchange, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A man passes by digital boards displaying the prices of digital currencies at Bithumb, a Korean crypto exchange, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Volatility in the local cryptocurrency market continued Tuesday, with most digital coins including Bitcoin suffering sellouts as authorities strengthen measures against suspicious trading.

The extreme volatility sent Bitcoin’s value from a record high of 82 million won ($73,722) April 13 to 66 million won Tuesday morning, when it fell below 70 million won for the first time since April 7.

A market index developed by crypto exchange Upbit on Tuesday showed a downward movement of all digital coins listed on the exchange. The Upbit Market Index was down about 3.5 percent from 24 hours earlier at 2 p.m. and remained in negative territory throughout Tuesday morning.

Showing even more eruptive movement were altcoins, referring to digital coins other than Bitcoin. The majority of altcoins fell in the morning. The second-largest, Ethereum, had dropped more than 4 percent as of 2 p.m. from 24 hours earlier.

The plunge on Tuesday came a day after the government announced its plans to crack down on illegal transactions in the digital assets market as well as negative news that piled on recently.

On Monday, South Korea’s financial regulators said they had launched a special unit to detect suspicious trading in the interests of a sound market.

The much-anticipated US crypto trading platform Coinbase went public last week -- considered a hallmark event for the legalization of crypto assets -- but the debut was overshadowed by a rumored offloading of stocks held by some of the company’s executives. Over the weekend, rumors that the US government would investigate financial organizations for possible money laundering using crypto assets also weighed down the overall market. The Turkish government on Friday said it was banning digital currencies from being used as payment.

Meanwhile, regulation is getting tighter after legislation went into effect last month that imposes anti-money laundering obligations on cryptocurrency exchanges.

By September, local exchanges have to find bank partners to use real-name accounts for their transactions. So far, the four largest exchanges -- Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit -- have teamed up with local banks. But minor ones, of which there are an estimated 100 or more, are struggling to find partners as conservative banks that are burdened with the responsibility of evaluating the business soundness of exchanges are still observing volatile markets.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)  
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114