Crypto volatility surges on tightening measures, negative news

Volatility in the local cryptocurrency market continued Tuesday, with most digital coins including Bitcoin suffering sellouts as authorities strengthen measures against suspicious trading.
The extreme volatility sent Bitcoin’s value from a record high of 82 million won ($73,722) April 13 to 66 million won Tuesday morning, when it fell below 70 million won for the first time since April 7.
A market index developed by crypto exchange Upbit on Tuesday showed a downward movement of all digital coins listed on the exchange. The Upbit Market Index was down about 3.5 percent from 24 hours earlier at 2 p.m. and remained in negative territory throughout Tuesday morning.
Showing even more eruptive movement were altcoins, referring to digital coins other than Bitcoin. The majority of altcoins fell in the morning. The second-largest, Ethereum, had dropped more than 4 percent as of 2 p.m. from 24 hours earlier.
The plunge on Tuesday came a day after the government announced its plans to crack down on illegal transactions in the digital assets market as well as negative news that piled on recently.
On Monday, South Korea’s financial regulators said they had launched a special unit to detect suspicious trading in the interests of a sound market.
The much-anticipated US crypto trading platform Coinbase went public last week -- considered a hallmark event for the legalization of crypto assets -- but the debut was overshadowed by a rumored offloading of stocks held by some of the company’s executives. Over the weekend, rumors that the US government would investigate financial organizations for possible money laundering using crypto assets also weighed down the overall market. The Turkish government on Friday said it was banning digital currencies from being used as payment.
Meanwhile, regulation is getting tighter after legislation went into effect last month that imposes anti-money laundering obligations on cryptocurrency exchanges.
By September, local exchanges have to find bank partners to use real-name accounts for their transactions. So far, the four largest exchanges -- Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit -- have teamed up with local banks. But minor ones, of which there are an estimated 100 or more, are struggling to find partners as conservative banks that are burdened with the responsibility of evaluating the business soundness of exchanges are still observing volatile markets.
By Park Ga-young
