Business

Yuhan-Kimberly partners with forestry agency, environmental group to create forest

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 20, 2021 - 16:34       Updated : Apr 20, 2021 - 16:34
From left are Huh Sang-man, head director of Forest for Life; Choi Su-cheon, director general of the northern regional office of the Korea Forest Service; and Yuhan-Kimberly Chief Executive Officer Chin Jae-seung. (Yuhan-Kimberly)
Yuhan-Kimberly has teamed up with the Korea Forest Service and an environmental organization to create a forest dedicated to carbon neutrality, the South Korean hygiene product manufacturer said Tuesday.

According to the company, the firm, the state-run Korea Forest Service and Forest for Life agreed to work together to plant trees in Seokpo Forest in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, to establish what they christened the carbon neutrality forest.

On April 8, the company held a signing ceremony at the project site, where officials including Yuhan-Kimberly Chief Executive Officer Chin Jae-seung, Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am and head director of Forest for Life Huh Sang-man planted commemorative trees.

Through their partnership, they seek to promote the importance of forestry and planting trees in response to the worsening climate change crisis. They will also invite ordinary citizens to participate in caring for the envisioned forest.

Various trees and plants, including fir and larch, will be planted at the 19.3-hectare site. Various programs are planned to encourage the participation of citizens, the company added.

On April 3, they offered a program where 10,000 newlyweds learned different ways to plant trees.

“The climate crisis has become a common concern of humankind, and a very important agenda that all companies have to consider when managing their business,” Chin said during the agreement ceremony.

“We will work together so that this agreement becomes a starting point for change.”

Yuhan-Kimberly said it has planted over 54 million trees since kicking off its corporate forestry campaign in 1984.

The company also said it will expand the use of eco-friendly materials for its products, such as diapers and tissues, by 2030.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
