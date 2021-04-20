[News Focus] Marriages between Koreans, foreigners at 5-year low

A Korean traditional wedding is reenacted at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, in this promotional image from its homepage. (Korean Folk Village)

SEJONG -- Of all marriages in South Korea, the percentage of international marriages -- marriages between Koreans and foreign nationals -- plummeted again last year, possibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed.



The percentage of international marriages had bounced back in the years 2016 through 2019 after a decadelong decline.



In 2000, when the nation started compiling data on marriages between Koreans and foreigners, international marriages made up only 3.4 percent of all marriages in Korea, Statistics Korea data showed.



That figure climbed sharply to 4.5 percent in 2001, 4.9 percent in 2002, 8.1 percent in 2003 and 11.2 percent in 2004.



In 2005 it peaked at 13.4 percent, or 42,356 marriages out of 314,304. Of those international marriages 30,719 were between Korean men and foreign women, and 11,637 were between Korean women and foreign men.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)