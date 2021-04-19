[Today’s K-pop] NU’EST proud to present new LP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



NU’EST discussed its second studio album “Romanticize” at a showcase held in Seoul on Monday.



It has been a year since its eighth EP “The Nocturne” and almost seven years since the first LP “Re:BIRTH,” and the bandmates admitted that they are stirred up.



“My heart has been all pit-a-pat and wouldn’t stop trembling throughout the preparation,” confided JR. Since they put so much time and effort into making it, they will be able to show many different sides, he added.

Baekho’s chest was puffed up with pride and he said: “This album makes us proud as we can feel how we’ve changed over time.”



The ten-track LP’s main theme is romance but instead of conventional idea that leans into love, the quintet sings of romance found in everyday lives.

Aron, in the meantime, thanked bandmates for supporting and respecting his decision to take some time off due to health issues. He will join the promotion partially so as not to impair his health.



Shinee’s Taemin to hold online solo concert



(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taemin of Shinee is planning to host an online concert on his own that on May 2.



Titled “Taemin: N.G.D.A” -- acronym of his third LP “Never Gonna Dance Again” -- the solo gig will be broadcast live via Naver’s Beyond Live channel for those with tickets.



It has been one year and four month since the veteran idol’s last solo concert, “T1001101” in Japan, and he will fill the stage with a set list that ranges from his previous hits to the tracks from his third studio album from last year.



Meanwhile, Shinee held its first digital concert on April 4. About 130,000 fans from almost 120 countries tuned in to the live show, approximately three years since the band’s concert, held in Japan. The quartet performed “Atlantis” for the first time on stage, giving the audience the first chance to enjoy the lead track from the same-titled repackaged seventh LP that was unveiled on April 12.



Enhyphen to return soon with online party





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Enhyphen will be holding an online showcase to mark the release of its second EP on May 26, according to Mnet’s digital arm M2 on Monday.



The digital showcase will be broadcast via Mnet and M2 around the world.

The event is named “Carnival,” after the EP “Border: Carnival,” and the band will perform the songs for the first time on stage. Its official fandom Engene participated in the online party, under the theme of “space where all rules are broken,” and surprised the bandmates with presents and happenings, according to the media.



The boy band also shared a preview of its upcoming EP on Monday on its SNS channel. It included highlights from six songs from the EP, including title track “Drunk-Dazed” as well as behind-the-scenes from shooting the album jacekt, in which the seven members are having fun in a set decorated for a party and taking pictures of each other.



Twice shooting music video for June return: report





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)