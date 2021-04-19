 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Oceans minister nominee vows measures against Fukushima water release

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:35

Oceans Minister nominee Park Jun-young enters the government complex in the central city of Sejong on Monday. (Yonhap)
Oceans Minister nominee Park Jun-young enters the government complex in the central city of Sejong on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's oceans minister nominee said Monday the country will spare no efforts to protect the public from any harm stemming from the anticipated release of radioactive water from the Fukushima plant in Japan and bolster the monitoring of imported seafood products.

Last week, the Japanese government said it will release into the sea the radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, possibly starting in 2023.

"We are preparing detailed countermeasures, but our top priority is to have the Japanese government retract the decision," Oceans Minister nominee Park Jun-young, currently the vice oceans minister, said during a meeting with reporters.

In response to the move, South Korea's oceans ministry has unveiled a set of measures, including increasing the number of radioactive tests of local waters and expanding surveillance of seafood products.

The nominee said South Korea should raise its guard to protect the safety of the people, pointing out that Japan may also release the radioactive water earlier than scheduled. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114