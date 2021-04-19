 Back To Top
Business

Oriental Brewery begins sale of All New Cass nationwide

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:59
Staff at Oriental Brewery’s Cheongju plant celebrate the nationwide release of All New Cass. (OB)
South Korea’s largest brewer, Oriental Brewery, has begun the sale of its newly revamped flagship beer All New Cass nationwide.

Following a ceremony at its Cheongju plant on Sunday, the beer -- bottled in clear glass -- will hit the shelves at convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants and entertainment venues sometime late this month, the company said.

In March, OB unveiled the new Cass, ditching the brand’s famous brown bottle in a dramatic change of appearance, hoping to continue its lead in the market.

OB accounted for some 52 percent of Korea’s home beer market last year, according to Nielsen Korea, with its flagship beer Cass Fresh alone accounting for some 40 percent.

The company said the new package reflects the “simplicity” and “transparency” that consumers seek nowadays and better delivers the beer’s fresh and clean taste visually.

While the 27-year-old signature recipe remains unchanged, the new Cass was given an upgrade in flavor thanks to the use of high-quality hops and a balancing of the perfect malt ratio, the brewery said.

“We will be with the general public through the ups and downs this year and retain our position as the country’s top beer,” one OB official said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
