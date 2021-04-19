Minor quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern region: KMA

This image captured from the Korea Meteorological Administration website shows the epicenter of a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwestern waters of South Korea, near Heuksan Island, on Monday.(Korea Meteorological Administration website)

A 3.7 magnitude natural earthquake struck South Korea's southwestern waters on Monday afternoon, with no damage expected, the weather agency said.



The quake occurred at around 2:20 p.m. in waters 54 kilometers northwest of Heuksan Island, part of the southwestern South Jeolla Province, 15 kilometers under water, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The epicenter was at 35.07 degrees north latitude and 125.08 degrees east longitude.



No damage is expected from the quake, officials said. (Yonhap)