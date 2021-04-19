 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Minor quake hits waters off S. Korea's southwestern region: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 15:16
This image captured from the Korea Meteorological Administration website shows the epicenter of a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwestern waters of South Korea, near Heuksan Island, on Monday.(Korea Meteorological Administration website)
This image captured from the Korea Meteorological Administration website shows the epicenter of a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwestern waters of South Korea, near Heuksan Island, on Monday.(Korea Meteorological Administration website)
A 3.7 magnitude natural earthquake struck South Korea's southwestern waters on Monday afternoon, with no damage expected, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at around 2:20 p.m. in waters 54 kilometers northwest of Heuksan Island, part of the southwestern South Jeolla Province, 15 kilometers under water, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.07 degrees north latitude and 125.08 degrees east longitude.

No damage is expected from the quake, officials said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114