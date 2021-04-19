PDI to host summit on private credit investing opportunities in Asia

A marketed image of PDI APAC Summit (PDI)
Private Debt Investor, a publication dedicated to the global private debt investing scene, said Monday it plans to hold a virtual event this week on exploring opportunities and challenges in private debt investing across the Asia-Pacific region.The PDI APAC Summit Virtual Experience 2021
will be held from Wednesday to Thursday.
The inaugural two-day virtual event will feature allocators Aware Super, Allianz Investment Management, NGS Super, International Finance Corp. and Japan Post Bank, as well as international asset management firms BlackRock, Edelweiss Asset Management, Sunsuper and PAG.
“We are proud to create a platform that sets new destinations and unrivaled opportunities for (asset allocators) interested in Asian investments and the portfolio managers working across APAC markets,” said Niann Lai, a PDI conference producer.
PDI said it expected Asia-Pacific investors, industry leaders and decision-makers to navigate high-yielding investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region through virtual discussions and networking sessions.
PDI is a publication owned by London-based financial intelligence company PEI.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)