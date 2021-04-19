 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

PDI to host summit on private credit investing opportunities in Asia

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 16:51       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 16:51
A marketed image of PDI APAC Summit (PDI)
A marketed image of PDI APAC Summit (PDI)
Private Debt Investor, a publication dedicated to the global private debt investing scene, said Monday it plans to hold a virtual event this week on exploring opportunities and challenges in private debt investing across the Asia-Pacific region.

The PDI APAC Summit Virtual Experience 2021 will be held from Wednesday to Thursday.

The inaugural two-day virtual event will feature allocators Aware Super, Allianz Investment Management, NGS Super, International Finance Corp. and Japan Post Bank, as well as international asset management firms BlackRock, Edelweiss Asset Management, Sunsuper and PAG.

“We are proud to create a platform that sets new destinations and unrivaled opportunities for (asset allocators) interested in Asian investments and the portfolio managers working across APAC markets,” said Niann Lai, a PDI conference producer.

PDI said it expected Asia-Pacific investors, industry leaders and decision-makers to navigate high-yielding investment opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region through virtual discussions and networking sessions.

PDI is a publication owned by London-based financial intelligence company PEI.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114