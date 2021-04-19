[Top Bankers] Hard-nosed deal maker at the crossroads as SsangYong stares down the barrel

Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull speaks at a virtual press conference held in KDB headquarters in Seoul on March 15. (KDB)

This is a part of a series of interviews and analyses of South Korea's top bankers, policymakers and investors leading the financial industry here. This is the fourth installment.



Korea Development Bank Chairman Lee Dong-gull, the first KDB chief in 26 years to serve a second term, has sought to change the public image of the state-run investment bank as an inconsiderate spender of unlimited amounts of public money to indebted companies.



Since assuming office in 2017, Lee, 68, has landed a number of exits from state-sponsored investment banking strategies for troubled companies. But SsangYong Motor, a troubled South Korean carmaker currently under a court-mediated debt restructuring process, appears to be a black sheep to the chairman.



Lee, often described as a hard-nosed deal maker, is now left with a question mark on how to seek a new deal for the carmaker’s exit from court receivership.



Eyes are also on whether the KDB, a main creditor of the South Korean arm of India-based carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra, would extend additional financing to the debt-ridden sport utility vehicle-maker before it finds a new investor, which could come at the cost of reneging on its earlier pledge to rule out a new bailout.



Before the court receivership, the nation’s fourth-largest carmaker had to shut down its production line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, several times this year due to a liquidity crunch. It now faces a threat of delisting on the stock market, months after the company declared in December that it had defaulted on a combined 150 billion-won ($134 million) loan repayment and filed for bankruptcy.



Viewed by the media as a straightforward and uncompromising person, Lee has openly blasted SsangYong’s board and labor union in March for failing to display their “excruciating effort” to salvage their company. He also expressed regret about SsangYong’s “uncooperative” attitude in attracting fresh capital.



This is consistent with his earlier remarks last year that SsangYong’s “sustainability of business operations“ must precede to deserve new financing. In January, he ruled out financing to SsangYong without its reorganization effort.



Lee’s outpouring of criticism to SsangYong, however, could not help the company avert court receivership, as the prospective buyer led by US car retailer HAAH Automotive stopped short of submitting a letter of intent, a document that sets the groundwork for further negotiations, by the March 31 deadline. Lee has also had to face protests from SsangYong labor union against downsizing.



This is not the first time that Lee, a former scholar and high-ranking official of the country’s financial regulator, has criticized a company for depending on state loans and taxpayers’ money.



In 2018, Lee slammed Hyundai Merchant Marine, one of its distressed portfolio companies, for a moral hazard that highlights its need to “exercise a downsizing to dismiss negligent employees for poor performance.“ The company and the creditor were then under fire for employees’ extravagances and alleged bribery.



Lee also has a history of criticizing the deal counterpart for its lack of sincerity.



Lee refused to accept Hyundai Development Co.’s request for an extra round of 12 weeks of due diligence for its proposed acquisition of Asiana Airlines, considering creditor and seller Kumho Asiana’s bona fide effort, saying, “If the deal falls apart, all the blame must go to HDC.”





