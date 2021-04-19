 Back To Top
Entertainment

Weverse expands further with addition of Jeremy Zucker

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 14:10       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 14:10
Jeremy Zucker on Weverse (Hybe)
Jeremy Zucker on Weverse (Hybe)

Rising pop star Jeremy Zucker became the fourth foreign label artist to join Weverse, the fan community platform run by Hybe, on Monday.

Zucker gained worldwide fame in 2018 with his song “comethru.” Thereafter, acoustic melodies and honest lyrics in his collaborations with American singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler that included “You were Good to Me,” “All the Kids are Depressed,” “Always, I’ll Care,“ among others, helped him build up a solid fan base around the world.

The American singer-songwriter’s songs have been streamed over 5 billion times and he plans to go on a concert tour in Asia with pop star Lauv this fall.

By joining the Weverse platform, Zucker hopes to interact closely with fans while working on his new album ahead of its potential release later this year.

In celebration of Zucker joining the platform, Weverse will host a poster giveaway event on social media from April 23 to 29. Those who post their favorite songs by Zucker or recommend his songs with the hashtag #Best_Jeremy_Songs will have a chance to win a signed poster.

Universal Music Group, the label that represents Zucker, announced a strategic partnership with Hybe in February, portending that many UMG artists would be joining Weverse.

In addition to UMG singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who joined the platform last November, pop trio New Hope Club and singer Alexander 23 joined Weverse in February. Abrams currently has around 160,888 Wevers, or fans, on the platform. Hybe mentioned previously that singer Yungblud of UMG will also be joining the platform soon.

While K-pop idols on the platform like global superstar BTS offer paid memberships that allow fans to purchase concert tickets in advance and buy exclusive products, none of the foreign singers have yet to launch memberships on the platform.

Other K-pop labels such as FNC Entertainment and YG Entertainment have also formed partnerships with Hybe to feature their K-pop artists, such as Treasure, Cherry Bullet and P1Harmony, among others on the Weverse platform.

With Hybe acquiring US music firm Ithaca Holdings earlier this month, big name artists of the label, like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, are expected to join Weverse in the future as well, further expanding the platform.

So far, BTS leads the platform with 9.7 million registered fans, followed by TXT at 3.7 million and Enhypen at 3.5 million.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
