 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Moon to join Biden-hosted climate summit this week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:54       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:54
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will participate in a multilateral meeting on climate change this week to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

Moon is joining the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, slated for Thursday and Friday, along with dozens of other heads of state, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Delivering a speech at a session to be held for two hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday (Seoul time), Moon plans to explain Seoul's commitment to strengthening its "climate action" and request global support for the second P4G summit on green growth and sustainable development, which is slated to take place in Seoul in May, Park added.

Moon's participation in this week's climate summit is expected to serve as a chance for South Korea and the US to cement partnerships on the climate issue and solidify Seoul's position as a "leading" nation in the international campaign to tackle the problem.

Biden has convened the summit in a bid to stimulate efforts by the world's major economies to reduce emissions, the White House said earlier. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114