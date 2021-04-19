 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding bags W208b order for 2 oil tankers

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:26       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:26

A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on Monday. (KSOE)
A crude-oil carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), is seen in this photo provided by KSOE on Monday. (KSOE)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 208 billion won ($185.8 million) deal to build two crude-oil carriers.

Under the deal signed with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the 300,000-ton ships from the fourth quarter of 2022, the company said.

The deal has an option to construct one more same-sized crude-oil ship, KSOE said.

KSOE has won 11, or 42 percent, of 26 crude-oil carriers ordered globally so far this year. (Yonhap)

