 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Power companies asked to use more renewable sources from October

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:10       Updated : Apr 19, 2021 - 11:10
Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)
Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)
South Korea said Monday it has revised the renewable portfolio standards (RPS) system to have power companies utilize more sustainable resources, in line with the country's green energy drive.

Under the new rules, power companies are requested to produce up to 25 percent of all their power output from renewable sources, up from the previous 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The policy will be implemented in October.

It marked the first time for the ceiling to be revised since its implementation in 2012. South Korea initially set the mandatory quota at 2 percent, which has been gradually raised to 9 percent this year.

The country plans to announce its blueprint on the mandatory ratio later this year.

The RPS system calls for power companies with generation capacity of more than 500 megawatts to have renewable sources, such as solar and wind, take up a designated portion of their portfolio.

Companies that fail to meet the required quota are obligated to purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from small and midsized renewable energy companies.

South Korea has been rolling out green energy policies centered on using less coal and nuclear power and more renewable sources.

By 2030, the country plans to have clean sources take up 20 percent of its annual power generation, up from the current estimate of around 7 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114