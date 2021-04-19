LG Electronics teams up with Bvlgari for rollable TV marketing

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, shows the company's SIGNATURE OLED R TV displayed at a shop of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari in Zurich, Switzerland. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. on Monday said it has joined hands with Italian jewelry and luxury goods brand Bvlgari to promote its rollable TV to European customers.



The world's second-largest TV maker said it recently held events for high-end customers at Bvlgari shops in Switzerland to introduce the SIGNATURE OLED R TV.



"As the target customers for the SIGNATURE OLED R and Bvlgari are those who buy products based on their value, not their price, we believe the joint marketing events will create a big synergy," LG said.



The 65-inch TV, highlighted by its screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside, was first launched in South Korea in October with a price tag of 100 million won ($89,000).



The product, which uses a flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is currently sold in 16 countries, but LG plans to expand its overseas launch in the future.



LG has been trying to promote the TV's premium image by conducting joint marketing with luxury brands.



In South Korea, the company launched a marketing campaign with British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors. (Yonhap)