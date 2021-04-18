 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

State pension fund cashes in profits worth W2tr from Samsung Electronics shares

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 18, 2021 - 14:10       Updated : Apr 18, 2021 - 14:14
The National Pension Service headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)
The National Pension Service headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)
The National Pension Service, South Korea’s largest institutional investor, has gained nearly 2 trillion won ($1.79 billion) worth of profits after selling a 1.2 percent stake in top-cap Samsung Electronics over the past year and a half, data showed Sunday.

According to DART, the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure board, the NPS’ stake has dropped to 9.99 percent, now owning some 596 million shares, by trading the tech giant’s common shares 738 times from August 2019 to March this year.

It purchased Samsung Electronics’ shares 373 times worth 6.85 trillion won and sold the shares 365 times worth 8.78 trillion won in the cited period. As a result, the NPS logged an earning rate of 26.6 percent.

The pension operator has become a major shareholder of Samsung since August 2019, as it held a 10.01 percent stake or nearly 598 million shares in the leading chipmaker.

As it purchased a massive amount of the tech giant’s shares amid a sluggish market in March last year, the NPS’ shareholding in Samsung once soared up to 11.19 percent two months later. But it dumped most of its the shares in January and February.

Although the public pension fund’s stake in the chipmaker remained around 10 percent, it cashed in profits worth 1.93 trillion won following Samsung’s stock price surge from its bottom line. The figure excluded earnings from dividends and profit margins.

The NPS has a 5 percent or more stake in over 260 locally listed firms, with the value of that ownership worth 167.64 trillion won as of April 7. Around 30 percent of the total is made up of Samsung Electronics shares.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114