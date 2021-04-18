 Back To Top
National

NK propaganda outlet denounces S. Korea's weapons purchase plans

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 18, 2021 - 10:29       Updated : Apr 18, 2021 - 10:29
North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)
North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)
A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday denounced South Korea's weapons purchase plans as an attempt to accelerate preparations to invade the country.

Tongil Voice made the accusations, referring to Seoul's decision to import 36 large combat choppers by 2028 in a project in which the country has already deployed 36 Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters.

"The South Korea military is further stepping up plots to develop and introduce advanced arms equipment for northward invasion at a time when people's grievances are rising higher than ever as economic difficulties are worsening due to the global pandemic," the outlet said.

The helicopter purchase plans are a clear sign of the South seeking a military confrontation targeting the North, and the South's undisguised arms buildup is causing great concern at home and abroad, it said.

"Unless it is harboring a knife inside, there is no reason (for the South) to bother to pour an enormous amount of money into developing and introducing new weapons at a time when its economy is facing a crisis," it said. (Yonhap)
