Govt. to mobilize full capacity to overcome COVID-19 as soon as possible: Chung

Chung Sye-kyun, South Korea's prime minister who stepped down from his job on Thursday, speaks during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response held at the government complex in Seoul the same day. (Yonhap)

South Korea's outgoing prime minister said Friday the government will mobilize its full capacity to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 and ultimately overcome the pandemic.



"COVID-19 can never win against South Korea. The government will do everything it can to win this intense war against the virus as soon as possible," Chung Sye-kyun said while chairing his final daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response held at the government complex in Seoul.



Chung resigned from his post later in the day in an apparent effort to prepare for a 2022 presidential campaign run. Since taking office on Jan. 14 of last year, Chung presided over 244 virus response meetings.



According to Chung, the government plans to install at least one COVID-19 vaccination center in all cities, counties and wards in the country to complete the nationwide phase-one vaccination process. He ensured that the country will achieve collective herd immunity by November.



On the recent safety jitters surrounding Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, Chung said the government will review different countries' medical studies and expert opinions before coming up with an inoculation plan using the product in question.



Chung also thanked the public for supporting state antivirus measures through several critical junctures, including the first virus wave that struck the southeastern region of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in early 2020. (Yonhap)